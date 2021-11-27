Thomas Tuchel Hands Chelsea Major Fitness Boost as Kai Havertz Declared Fit to Face Man United

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Kai Havertz is fit for Chelsea to face Manchester United.

The 22-year-old missed the 4-0 win over Juventus in midweek after sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend against Leicester City which forced him off in the second half.

Havertz wasn't ready to be risked by Tuchel on Tuesday, but has been declared fit for Sunday's Premier League clash against the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the media on Havertz' fitness, Tuchel said: "Yes, he is fit."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The German was seen in training on Friday with the rest of his teammates, a welcome boost for Tuchel and the Blues, as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Chelsea will also have Romelu Lukaku available, but N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are all unavailable for selection.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel made an admission on Lukaku's recent absence stating Chelsea can cope with injuries due to the strong competition within the team.

He added: "We miss all our players when they are injured, we missed Romelu a lot, but we are capable of finding solutions.

"This is my job, and the team is doing so well, because Rom is pushing and he is here, he is part of the team. The competition is strong which is a good thing."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube