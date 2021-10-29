Chelsea Handed Mateo Kovacic Blow: Tuchel Rules Midfielder Out for 'Some Weeks' With Hamstring Injury

Thomas Tuchel delivered Chelsea a fresh injury blow after confirming Mateo Kovacic has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined for 'some weeks'.

The 27-year-old has been in the form of his life this season for the Blues which has seen him rack up five assists and a goal in the Premier League already this season.

Kovacic was coming into his own and looked on course to play against Newcastle United on Saturday when Chelsea make the trip up to St. James' Park for the Premier League clash.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Tuchel handed a massive blow to the Blues as he confirmed the Croatian sustained a hamstring injury in training on Thursday.

It's bad news for the league leaders with Tuchel revealing he is now set to miss 'some weeks' of the season.

"I am sorry I forgot to say it but we had very sad news yesterday," Tuchel told the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

"He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually. He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks. Hopefully after then he will be back.

Tuchel explained how Kovacic sustained the injury and took full responsibility.

"He injured himself by doing too much in training, so it’s my fault.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will also be without Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for the Newcastle match. But in Kovacic's absence, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante will be available for selection in the midfield, as well as Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

