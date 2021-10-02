Tuchel Praises Loftus-Cheek & Barkley's Displays vs Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken after their win over Southampton about where midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley stand at the club at the moment.

Both players featured in the Blues' Saturday afternoon win against Southampton in match day six of the Premier League.

Chelsea hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge in a fixture that saw Tuchel's boys take once again to the top of the league table.

Speaking after the clash, Tuchel was happy with where both Loftus-Cheek and Barkley stand at the moment.

SIPA USA

"Most important is that I feel Ruben and Ross at the moment feel no pressure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

"So they can help us because they have this kind of positive spirit and they didn't feel the pressure. In the last two games, of course, we lost and we felt something was lacking.

"So we decided to put Ruben because we were aware of their high pressing in midfield but we wanted to go through midfield.

"Ruben and Kova (Mateo Kovacic) can not only pass but drive with the ball to escape the press. That is the reason we picked them.

SIPA USA

"For Ross," he continued, "we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something.

"He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing.

"We hope he could create or shoot from distance and increase the pressure around the box."

