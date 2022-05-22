Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea's 'Mood Changing' Win Against Watford on Premier League Final Day

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is happy to end the Premier League season with a win after his side came out 2-1 victors against Watford.

Ross Barkley's late winner saw Chelsea take the three points in Roy Hodgson and Mike Dean's last matches, with Antonio Rudiger also saying his farewells.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel admitted that the late winner was a mood changer for his side.

"It's a mood changer I have to say and we are happy to end with a win," he said.

"We wanted to give some players an opportunity to play that didn't have minutes and I'm happy they showed up and had a deserved win. 

"It was a big step in the right direction in terms of consistency, we've only been in the top three which is good but there is always room for improvement."

Kennedy was handed a start and played his part, assisting Kai Havertz's opener before being replaced by Malang Sarr.

Barkley's late header could be his last Chelsea goal as a summer move looks likely with Tuchel planning a rebuild of his squad.

When asked about closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool, the German continued: "It will not get easier to close the gap because while we are forced to be passive, they are improving their squads. So this is the challenge and we have to be fast and smart when possible to have a competitive team."

