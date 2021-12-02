Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Kai Havertz & Romelu Lukaku's Displays vs Watford

Author:

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the performances of Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku against Watford.

Havertz started for the Blues at Vicarage Road on Wednesday, while Lukaku came on from the bench in the 69th minute as Chelsea chased a winner. 

Mason Mount opened the scoring in the 29th minute. He slotted home from close range after Havertz teed him up in the box. 

imago1008384017h

Watford equalised through Emmanuel Dennis two minutes before half-time, but Hakim Ziyech's 73rd minute strike proved to be the decider to steal all three points for the visitors to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League

Lukaku got more minutes in the tank following his return from an ankle injury. Havertz thoroughly impressed after being given the nod to lead the line against Claudio Ranieri's side.

Read More

imago1008385853h

Tuchel approved of both of their performances but knows his side got lucky to win the game.

“Kai was very strong today," said Tuchel to Amazon Prime. "I felt him like the one player reaching his level in a difficult match for him. I was happy with him and Romelu back for 25-30 minutes plus extra time. That is good. We need it. 

"We miss some players, we had some players overloaded. We stole three points, we don’t have to talk around it. It feels very good. It is an important three points of course. The first time, it feels like we are the lucky winners.”

imago1008385808h
