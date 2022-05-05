Skip to main content

Chelsea Release 'Perfect' Thomas Tuchel & Emma Hayes Photo of Managerial Duo

Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes have been pictured together with their FIFA Best Awards after they arrived at Chelsea's training ground.

Back in January at the awards ceremony in Switzerland, Tuchel was The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, while Hayes collected The Best FIFA Women’s Coach award at the 2021 ceremony. 

Tuchel beat Roberto Mancini and Pep Guardiola to the award and was overwhelmed after receiving the prestigious honour.

"Now you open the envelope and said my name which is a bit surreal and I am overwhelmed," admitted the Chelsea head coach earlier this year. 

"I actually feel uncomfortable. I am enjoying the journey and enjoying the club. In the moment it is a good fit and the company on this journey is so good."

Hayes added: "I'm completely shocked. I put it down to the players, the fantastic people that represent my work. Ultimately the coach is only as good as the people they have around them and I've got brilliant, brilliant people at Chelsea that have helped to support the team to the place we are at."

A few months on and the duo have now received their awards which arrived at the Cobham training ground this week. 

The pair have been a credit to Chelsea on and off the field since their appointments, taking both the Men's and Women's side's respectively to glory.

They have been full of praise for one another and the images released by the club show the positive relationship between both managers. 

Tuchel was full of praise for Hayes back in January after her award, saying: "Big congratulations to Emma and all her staff and the Women’s team. They are doing an amazing job. We are in a competitive club and I think she is as proud as me to be part of it. We try to contribute as much as possible."

Both now will be awaiting confirmation from the club in regards to the new ownership and who their new bosses will be, with the Todd Boehly-led consortium now imminent.

