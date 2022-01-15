Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise on Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Mateo Kovacic Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ahead of the Blues' trip to the Etihad as they face Man City.

The pair faced a spell on the sidelines this season, where Chelsea dropped points during the month of December to fall to within ten points of the league leaders.

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, via football.london, Tuchel heaped praise on the Blues duo.

“If you have players out like Mateo and N’Golo," Tuchel said, "they share the work with Jorginho on the very highest level in the middle of the pitch. So you miss the core of your team.

"Players like N’Golo and Kova are so, so important for the way they come to training and the way they push everybody. The way they are positive. The top, top players behave every day the same, no matter even if they have to rest one game or have personal differences, or sporting decisions against them, or they have to fight. Still, they have the experience and the attitude right."

The German head coach continued to analyse his players' attitude and performances in detail, praising them.

“N’Golo does it without words. He does it just by doing it and it makes everybody see what the benchmark is. Kova does it with work and attitude and a lot of empathy. And there are many more." Tuchel concluded.

Chelsea will have the pair available for Saturday's trip to Manchester as they look to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table.

