Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will hold discussions with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga regarding his future at the club this summer.

The 27-year-old arrived in the summer of 2018 for a then club-record fee, £71.6 million to be exact, from Athletic Bilbao. He came in as the club's number one, under Maurizio Sarri, before being demoted to the number two when Frank Lampard signed Edouard Mendy.

His confidence shattered, but since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, the Spaniard's confidence has increased and he's earned opportunities to play in the side, largely in cup competitions.

Kepa has made 15 appearances for the Blues this term, but it remains clear that Mendy is the number one choice for the foreseeable. That was made evident when Kepa was dropped for the finals of the Club World Cup and Carabao Cup.

He has been linked with a move away and Tuchel has acknowledged all parties need to sit down at the end of the season and put their honest thoughts on the table over his future in the capital.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We need to ask him, and we need to be honest with him. And he needs to be honest with us, this is the most important," Tuchel responded to reporters regarding Kepa's long-term future at the club, as quoted by football.london.

"He is still our player, and we don't know about the situation with the ownership, what is possible and what is not. So first of all, he is our player, and he is a fantastic guy to deal with this kind of situation, which is not easy for him.

"I felt his disappointment around the Club World Cup where he played a brilliant semi-final, but we put in Edou in the final. I felt his disappointment, I could understand it even, and we had a talk about it. I felt his disappointment also for the Carabao Cup final because he brought us there and had the feeling he deserved – and he was right – to play in the final. Still, we made the decision for Edou.

"It's always a thin line in these decisions, and there is never a 100% reason to go against Kepa because he deserves it, and we trust him. But this is such an obvious decision when you go for somebody [in goal] that you can't play the other person because there is no other position than goalkeeper. I think it will influence, of course, his feeling about it and how he sees it.

"Edou is the number one and deserves to be the number one. I think it's also important that a goalkeeper at this moment of the season feels this moment like it. I experienced different at other clubs, and it was never really good if you have these open situations – a mistake maybe then leads to a new open race. It's too sensitive this position for it.

"We need to be honest first of all (with Kepa), and he has to stay fully involved like he is; yesterday in training, he was simply fantastic. Then he has to be open with us. For me, nothing needs to change as I like him a lot, and we need strong goalkeepers because it's a crucial position. But we need to reflect on it in the summer."

