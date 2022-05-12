Skip to main content

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Makes Worrying Mateo Kovacic Injury Admission Ahead of FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel hopes his assessment of Mateo Kovacic's ankle injury is incorrect after suggesting it is 'very unlikely' that he will be available for Chelsea's FA Cup final versus Liverpool.

Kovacic was forced off after 30 minutes following a challenge seven minutes earlier which was Daniel James sent off by Anthony Taylor after a dangerous challenge in the middle of the park. 

The 28-year-old has only just returned from injury, at a good time following the recent absences of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, however he is now set for more time on the sidelines. 

Tuchel gave an instant update post-match following their 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday night

The Chelsea head coach stated it was 'very unlikely' Kovacic would be available for selection. 

"I tell you not as a coach or an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him (in the FA Cup final)," admitted the German

However, Tuchel is praying he is wrong and the Croatian can be available for the final at Wembley on Saturday evening. 

He added: "He's not good. A lot of pain. The same ankle that was already injured. Very bad news on a very nice evening. We don't like this. Hopefully I am wrong." 

Tuchel wan handed another blow after confirming N'Golo Kante is a major doubt for the final. A late call will be made if the France international will be available for selection in the capital. 

"I am not sure (if he will be fit for FA Cup final)," continued Tuchel. "Maybe I know more tomorrow (Thursday). The best chance for him to be ready for Saturday is Friday. It's very close what we are doing here. He was not in team training. We have to see." 

