Tuchel hopes Mason Mount will be fit for Chelsea against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Mason Mount after he picked up a knock in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Fulham.

Kai Havertz bagged a brace, a goal in either half, to move Chelsea within touching distance of securing Champions League next season.

Chelsea made five changes to the side that drew with Real on Tuesday as Mount partnered up with Billy Gilmour in the midfield.

But Mount offered a cause for concern in the second half after he hurt his back after falling awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Mario Lemina.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He was eventually brought off for Tammy Abraham and Tuchel is hoping he will be available for selection against Real for the second leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

"I hope really that Mason [Mount] is not a big thing and hopefully he can fully recover for Real Madrid."

Tuchel was delighted with the win, adding: “We knew Fulham gives everyone a hard time. They make you under-perform and they make you suffer. You cannot get confused with the table.

“That’s why I have the highest respect for what we did today. It was tough for us but we hang in the game. We could decide the match earlier but it was a tough and a very important win.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“We were spot on. It was what we demanded from ourselves. We showed the pride we are capable of – to do it in between two big games. I’m beyond happy that we did it.

“There was no lack of concentration. We had some trouble which everyone against this Fulham side has but there was no lack of concentration and that was key.”

