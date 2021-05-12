Tuchel: How Hudson-Odoi Can Live Up to 'Big Talent' Potential at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Tells Callum Hudson-Odoi What to Do to Live Up to 'Big Talent' Label at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has told Callum Hudson-Odoi to 'understand his potential' to maximise his talent at Chelsea.

The 20-year-old was a favourite when Tuchel arrived at the club in January, starting five of his first six matches mostly at right wing-back.

But since then, Hudson-Odoi has had to remain patient, sitting on the Chelsea bench having fallen down the pecking order in the Blues attack.

Tuchel has revealed why he has been leaving the winger out in recent weeks and has challenged Hudson-Odoi to 'push himself to the absolute limit'.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on Callum Hudson-Odoi

"No matter if he’s in talks all around Europe or not, that is not of interest to me," said Tuchel, as relayed by Goal. "Everything that counts is what he does here and how he lives up to his talent that he clearly he has.

"We were very happy with Callum since we arrived here and in the last weeks there were a few tough decisions against him because we played many times against a back five.

"Against a back five, we relied a bit more on really learned defensive guys like Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] and Reece [James], who are a bit stronger in defence. On the inside position where he played against Man City, this is maybe his best position, we agree on that and the big change and the big impact he had now when we brought him on was that it was not only one action that he had, but it was two or three accelerations.

"Callum needs to understand how to use his potential, he needs to understand how to push himself to the absolute limit and not to be happy with 80, 85, 90, 95 per cent, simply be not happy about it any single day.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"This is the thing he needs to learn and live up to. Once he does this, he will make his way and leave his footprint. It's about his position. It's about assisting, it's about scoring, it is about that, we don't need to talk around it.

"It's about putting things to an end. Big talent, big responsibility. This is what he's trying, sometimes, sometimes better, sometimes OK, sometimes very, very good and when we have a chance we let him play.

"Please don't forget we only have three changes here in England which is a big advantage for the guys like Callum, like Tammy, like others we've spoken about in the last few weeks. We cannot give them 20 minutes here and there which could make a huge, huge difference for their feeling and development.

"But it's not like this, but if you have only three then you more or less only have two because the last one is a bit of a risk for injuries and finishing the game with 10 people."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube