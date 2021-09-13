Tuchel: How Winning the Champions League Changed Chelsea's Mentality

Saturday 29 May was a special day for Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea squad, its supporters' and everyone associated with the club.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined how winning the Champions League has changed the mentality of his squad ahead of their title defence.

Zenit are the visitors to west London for their opening group stage match of the 2021/22 campaign and Tuchel's side know they the tough road ahead awaiting them in their hopes of retaining the European Cup.

It won't be easy. As captain Cesar Azpilicueta said: "Everybody wants to beat us. It's a new challenge, it'll be tough." Now it's down to Chelsea to put their focus back on the pitch to collect the first three points, of many they hope, of the European campaign.

SIPA USA

Ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, Tuchel responded to questions over his reflections on May's triumph and how it has shaped him and his squad in the now and going forward.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"For some days I felt different, I felt pretty good!" Tuchel said on Chelsea winning the Champions League back in May.

"In the end, nothing is like winning. You can ask me, I reached the final with my team the season before and had the feeling it is a big achievement but not to do the last step is a huge difference when you realise what it means when you do it. The perception from outside, the joy, the experience, the confidence that your team gets by winning it.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I experienced this for the first time, maybe in the academy, when we were able to win the German title with Under-19 of Mainz, I was in charge as the head coach. We had the feeling to be qualified for the semi-final and final was already a big achievement but when you win it and do the last step, there is nothing compared to it. It really changes something for everybody.

"The most important thing is not to look back but to keep the feeling and hunger. That feeling feeds and creates hunger for more, it is addictive. This game is about winning, it changes your feeling and the work atmosphere completely. It gives you natural confidence but at the same time it is absolutely necessary to forget it and start from scratch to show this hunger and mentality again. This is what I feel and demand from myself and everyone else around, that we don’t change in terms of hunger.

"We will have this experience together forever and create a bond and confidence out of it. We must look upfront in sports, take up challenges. The next step is tomorrow (Tuesday)."

