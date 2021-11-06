'Do My Very Best' - Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel is hoping to stay at Chelsea for a long time after admitting his current job is the 'perfect fit' for him.

The German took over from Frank Lampard in January and went on to win the Champions League in his opening four months in charge.

He was rewarded with a new contract in the summer and was subsequently backed in the transfer window. Romelu Lukaku was signed for a club-record fee to propel the club into Premier League title challengers.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

They currently sit top of the table after ten games, collecting 25 points from their first ten games of the 2021/22 campaign. All is well at Chelsea, and Tuchel is hoping for a repeat for years to come.

Chelsea are known for being ruthless with the managerial position, Tuchel knows that, but he is hoping to buck the trend to remain in the Stamford Bridge dugout for 'as long as possible'.

On his long-term future, he said: “I will try to. But listen, I had one year in the academy and five years in Mainz – my longest spell so far in professional football. Then I had the strong feeling in the last year that my energy was not on the highest level any more.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

“Quality and results are the most important, otherwise we have no chance to stay. If you have that and if you feel happy and if the club and manager build a trust, like there is at Liverpool, Manchester City and of course at Burnley, it can be a successful story.

“It can be the other way around – that you change a lot of managers and you are also successful. The proof is maybe this club here. No hard feelings for both approaches. I will do my very best to stay as long as possible because I like where I am. It is a perfect fit.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube