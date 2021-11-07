Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Were 'Fantastic' vs Burnley Despite 1-1 Draw

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his Chelsea side despite the Blues being punished by Burnley for countless wasted chances as they had to settle for a draw on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea had 25 shots against Sean Dyche's side in the Premier League in west London but only managed to convert on the one occasion - Kai Havertz heading past the magnificent Nick Pope in the 33rd minute after connecting with Reece James' pin-point cross.

But the Blues were wasteful, extremely wasteful. And they were made to pay for it. Matej Vydra 11 minutes from time silenced the hosts as he netted to secure a point for the visitors.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are still top of the league. Their points advantage has decreased but after eleven games, it has still been a good start to the season.

Tuchel's side did everything right against Burnley other than put the ball in the back of the net, and the German's post-match thoughts echoed that exact sentiment.

What was said?

"I stick with my feelings from the sidelines, I have proof from the data we have now that we had a fantastic match. I liked the attitude, I liked the intensity and the concentration levels.

"This is our seventh game in a row, we come from away games, from Champions League games, and to play a team like Burnley that always believes, puts long balls in and out of the box, and we keep them out and keep them out at the level.

"We collected first and second balls, did so much invisible work as a team to control a match like this.

"We created so many chances so it was a fantastic effort and a fantastic performance. So I am super happy. It can happen in football, sometimes unfortunately like today, that somebody else steals some points and is lucky."

