November 30, 2021
Tuchel Insists Hudson-Odoi Can Play Left Wing-Back Following Ben Chilwell Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has plenty of left wing-back options, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, in the light of Ben Chilwell's injury.

The England international picked up the ACL injury against Juventus in his side's 4-0 win over the Italian giants last week.

Since picking up his injury, the Blues have only had one fixture, a 1-1 draw against Manchester United, in which Marcos Alonso was forced to step in.

imago1008213197h (3)

Speaking ahead of his side's midweek Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday evening, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted that Alonso is not alone in his left wing-back duties.

He made it clear that the west London side have plenty of options at their disposal.

“We have (enough cover)," he told the press. "We have Marcos who started the season with us when Chilly was in a more difficult moment.

"We trust him, we won Premier League games. Marcos is very experienced.

"It is the situation where even if nobody is injured you have two specialists for one position."

imago1008270974h

The German tactician went on to explain how youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi can fill in on the left side if need be.

"If we look at the schedule it can be like ‘can Marcos now play eight matches every three days?’. Maybe not.

"We still have Callum who can play on the left side as a wing-back. We have other options we can maybe try. Marcos is the one in charge for now. He is the specialist.

"He can prove how much he can bring to the team and what impact he can have for us.

