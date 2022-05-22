Skip to main content

Tuchel Issues Double Injury Update Following Hudson-Odoi & Alonso's Chelsea Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury update regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso as the pair didn't feature against Watford.

Alonso was a surprise absentee, whilst Hudson-Odoi has been out for longer and will return at the beginning of next season.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel explained the pair's exclusion. 

When asked about the injury updates, Tuchel said: "It's a muscle injury more or less (for Callum Hudson-Odoi) that affected the whole leg, both legs. There is a lack of force that he can simply bring and the tests showed he lacked mobility and the force to be on the pitch. That's why we miss him for so, so long.

"Marcos Alonso, he had a back problem in our first match against West Ham where he needed to go out and then he missed some matches and had more or less the same in the last games, but he played with this pain through the match against Leicester but he felt the muscle contraction goes through to the hamstrings and it's why it made no sense to take the risk on him."

It appears that Alonso could have played his last match for the club, with discussions between the Spaniard and Barcelona 'well advanced'.

Hudson-Odoi will return for next season and look to work his way into Tuchel's plans as they look to rebuild the squad with Todd Boehly's consortium.

