Tuchel Jokes Chelsea Tried to Sign Haaland to Replace Rudiger & Christensen

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has joked that he wanted to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland to replace outgoing defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Norway international was heavily linked with a move to the Blues in the past but has now agreed terms with Manchester City.

Speaking to the press, via Mirror Football, Tuchel joked that he tried to signed Haaland in place of Rudiger and Christensen.

"It is a very big task (to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen). We tried to replace with Haaland, but he is now gone!" 

Borussia Dortmund prised Chelsea out of a move for the forward last season, with the Blues opting to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

The Belgian has had a hit and miss season at Stamford Bridge but appears to be finding his feet in Tuchel's system. 

It has previously been reported that Chelsea scouts raised concerns over the signing of Haaland when they were interested in the forward before Manchester City completed the transfer.

It's not the first time Tuchel has joked about Haaland, previously stating that he wanted to sign the forward along with Robert Lewandowski and Lukaku in the summer to play in the same side.

When asked if he had any advice for Haaland following his transfer to Pep Guardiola's side, Tuchel refused to comment.

He said: "Me!? Giving advice to… Haaland!? No advice! It’s not sure. No? If he does not play for us I will not give any advice!”

