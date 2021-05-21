Tuchel: Kai Havertz to Have Late Fitness Test Ahead of Villa clash

Thomas Tuchel will make a late decision on the fitness of Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz ahead of their Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old sustained a hamstring injury during Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley and missed the 2-1 win over the Foxes on Tuesday.

"Kai unfortunately got injured a little bit at Wembley. He felt his hamstring slightly," Tuchel admitted on Tuesday. "Hopefully we will have him back in the squad for Aston Villa on Sunday but we are not sure yet."

And Tuchel has now confirmed that Havertz could be fit for the Blues as he expects the midfielder to return to team training on Saturday, but offered no guarantees on his inclusion for Sunday's match at Villa Park.

"Kai Havertz did a test today and will be in team training tomorrow," Tuchel told the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

Tuchel will also be sweating on the fitness of N'Golo Kante who also picked up a hamstring problem in midweek, and a late decision will be made on whether he will be available for selection for the final game of the season.

Andreas Christensen will return to the squad after a recent tendon problem, handing Chelsea and Tuchel a welcome injury boost.

Tuchel added: "Andreas Christensen will be in the squad. He did full training today and also yesterday without any problems so he will be back.

"With N’Golo, it’s going to be very close but still some hopes that he maybe joins team training tomorrow. If not, then he will join on Monday."

