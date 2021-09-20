Tuchel: Kante's A Player 'Everyone Is Looking For' Amid Ronaldo & Messi Comparisons

Thomas Tuchel has responded to comparisons made between Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 30-year-old proved his worth to the Blues side during their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Kante returned to the bench following an ankle problem but a poor first half display that lacked energy saw Tuchel call upon the French engine to come on at half-time to try to change the game. That's exactly what he did.

A switch in system, Chelsea flourished and blew Spurs away in the second half which saw Thiago Silva open the scoring, before Kante got in on the action with a deflected strike. Antonio Rudiger added a third in stoppage time.

Any side would be lucky to have Kante in their side but Chelsea have him. Spurs couldn't control his introduction or the change in tactics from Tuchel which worked perfectly in the second half.

The Kante substitution was a key factor in Chelsea claiming all three points in north London and moving to the top of the league after five games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two world-beaters, have shown their influence to their respective sides throughout their career and Kante's affect on the Chelsea side was linked to the duo, which Tuchel delivered high praise on.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Responding to reporters post-match over whether Kante is as influential as players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he replied: "He is a top player. If you have N'Golo, you have something everyone is looking for. You have everything that you need in midfield with work rate, intensity, ball wins, skilful play, off the ball, with the ball, dribbling and even a goal.

"I see this every day in training and it is hard to believe how good he is. He doesn't make a fault in ball wins. He plays excellent in every possession game in training. He is a unique guy.

"There's no more words needed from me. We have a strong midfield together with Jorgi and Kova in the second half. N'Golo is N'Golo. He is fantastic."

