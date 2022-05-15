Skip to main content

Tuchel: Kovacic's Ankle 'Wasn't Possible to Fit in Shoe' Before Chelsea's FA Cup Final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, with the former having an ankle which 'wasn't possible to fit in a shoe' for playing against Liverpool in the FA Cup Final.

The Blues put in a strong performance but came away from the match empty-handed, with Liverpool coming out 6-5 victors on penalties.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson, Tuchel admitted that he was proud of his midfield duo and Kovacic in particular, whose ankle was so swollen he didn't believe it would fit in a shoe.

imago1011994292h

He said: "We struggled. We had four players out, N'Golo Kante had one training session at 50% intensity, Mateo Kovacic plays with an ankle that I didn't know could fit into a shoe. So this is what it is and this is where the gap comes. They can produce these kinds of performances more often."

Kante replaced Kovacic in the second half, with neither midfielder fit to complete 90 minutes - yet alone 120 and a penalty shoot-out.

Tuchel continued to discuss the differences between his side and Liverpoool.

imago1012001023h

"They build this team for many years now and have improved it. So this is where the gap is. The sanctions didn't make it easier for us to close it, will not make it easier for us. That is why given the circumstances, where we come from, after we finish the season we will see," he said.

The Blues will be hoping to close the gap in the summer as they plan for life under Todd Boehly's ownership.

imago1011998420h
