Tuchel Labels Chelsea's Defensive Record as Only 'One Key' to Winning The Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel discussed his side's defensive record this season and labelled it 'one key' to winning the league title.

The Blues have kept an astonishing 17 Premier League clean sheets under Thomas Tuchel since his arrival, and have only conceded 17 goals.

After his side's 7-0 thrashing of Norwich last weekend, Tuchel said his side had 'set the bar pretty high'.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Newcastle on the weekend, Tuchel discussed what it would take to win the league title this year.

“It is one key," Tuchel told the media. "We need a lot of keys.

"There are a lot of doors to open actually! You need a lot of different keys. It is one key.

"Let’s be honest, we were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still we have a certain stability and we want a certain stability mentally to overcome difficult situations in games.

"This is a good thing. We believe we can overcome them because we have.

Despite his message to the team, Tuchel went on to praise his Champions League winning side, labelling them 'a tough team'.

"We’ve had these experiences together. We are a tough team to create chances, to score against.

"This is proven and still we have to work on it. It is not only about defending, the game is so complex."

