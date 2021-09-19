Tuchel Labels Silva 'Outstanding' in Chelsea Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel called Thiago Silva was 'outstanding' in his side's 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to north London to take on Tottenham in a historically aggressive London derby.

In a match that was bi-polar in it's halves, with Tottenham looking strong in the first but Chelsea dominant in the second, Thiago Silva took home the headlines, being named man of the match for his performance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his star centre-back.

"Outstanding", said Tuchel.

"He almost scored twice. He was so strong; Deliveries were good for his goals.

"We are very happy that he was able to score to open the game for us today.

"But the performance even in the first half was outstanding, fantastic. Well deserved, he was outstanding today."

Silva played under Tuchel for two years at Paris Saint-Germain, where together they reached the Champions League final in 2020.

The two then reached the same final again the following year at Chelsea, this time winning the trophy with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The duo have always been very close.

But in Sunday afternoon's match, Tuchel showed no bias whatsoever.

Instead, Silva's performance spoke for itself, with an outstanding defensive display in the first half to prevent Tottenham from netting a few early chances, before breaking the deadlock himself with a stunning header turning in Marcos Alonso's corner.

The Brazilian took home the Man of the Match award with few questioning his performance.

