Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea are more threatening in attack without club-record signing Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

Lukaku, 29, returned to Stamford Bridge last summer for £97.5 million from Inter Milan but has hailed to hit the ground running as he and the club would have liked, not living up to the big-money price-tag Chelsea forked out for him.

He has made 40 appearances for the Blues this term, returning 12 goals and two assists, however has only started three games in all competitions since the middle of February.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's been a difficult season for Lukaku, further added to due to his interview with Sky Italia in December, where he expressed his frustrations in west London.

Those have only continued during his efforts of changing his fortunes and speculation has arisen over his future this summer.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount have been preferred to Lukaku in attack recently, and Lukaku's demise was highlighted on Sunday against his former club Everton.

Chelsea needed a goal at Goodison Park to strike level after Richarlison put the hosts ahead, but Tuchel opted to keep the Belgium international on the bench. That said it all.

IMAGO / News Images

And now ESPN reports that the Chelsea head coach is of the opinion that they are a 'more potent force' without Lukaku in attack.

Once the new owners arrive, which is expected soon in the name of Todd Boehly and his consortium, Lukaku's future will be one of the areas they will need to look at.

Do Chelsea take a hit just one year on, or continue to show trust and hope Lukaku can be a hit in the capital just like all parties had hoped for? That remains unclear, all that's left for Lukaku to do is get his head down to see out the season.

