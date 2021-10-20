'Mentally Tired' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Amid Chelsea Struggled

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku is mentally tired and isn't fully enjoying his time on the pitch.

The 28-year-old returned to Chelsea in the summer for a club-record fee and has scored just four times in ten appearances as he continues to adapt to his new surroundings and teammates.

Chelsea have yet to find a way of utilising the Belgian to his maximum output, something Tuchel insists will grow as each day passed.

"This will increase everyday. We are in the process of adapting to each other."

SIPA USA

Lukaku was taken off during the 1-0 win over Brentford, replaced by Kai Havertz, to give the Blues fresh legs in west London. Tuchel explained his reasoning for making the change, putting it down to tiredness.

Now ahead of their Champions League clash against Malmo, the Chelsea head coach opened up in more detail over Lukaku's current situation.

"My opinion is that I feel Romelu is overplayed," admitted Tuchel. "He played too many competitions over the summer, with the national team and now the Nations League. He is a fantastic athlete and such a competitive guy that he digs in deep and wants to win these things. He wants to be out there and win. I know how much he wanted to have a good outcome in the European Championship with Belgium.

SIPA USA

"Now again in Nations League, it was a huge match for him personally. It meant a lot for him, means a lot for him to play for his country. If it doesn't go well, he puts it on his shoulders. He thinks about it, he reflects about it. I feel him a bit tired mentally. Not hugely that we have a concern.

"For me, he does not fully enjoy without having second and third thought. For me he is overplayed a little bit. Once he finds his rhythm, things easier. It is difficult to judge if he needs a break, if we should keep him on the pitch."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube