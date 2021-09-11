Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Two Players Following Aston Villa Victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel made an honest admission regarding Saul Niguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the Blues came out 3-0 victors against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

A Romelu Lukaku brace either side of a Mateo Kovacic strike saw Tuchel's men come away with the three points.

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, Tuchel admitted that a few of his players struggled.

He said: "We played with some guys in a new consolation. Saul had trouble to adapt to the intensity and our structure and style of play, the intensity of the Premier League. Callum on the right side, it is not his favourite position."

Saul was replaced by Jorginho at half-time and Tuchel's side took control of the game, adding another couple of goals on the way to securing the three points.

Hudson-Odoi was trusted in a more advanced role for the last 30 minutes, operating on the left hand side as Cesar Azpilicueta replaced Kai Havertz.

It was previously reported that Hudson-Odoi was 'upset' with Chelsea for not allowing him to leave on loan to Borussia Dortmund, where he would have been played on the left hand side.

It remains to be seen as to where Tuchel sees his long-term future but Saul will need to adapt to his new team if he wishes to make his loan deal a permanent one come next summer.

