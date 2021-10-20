'No Problem' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Erling Haaland & Romelu Lukaku Admission Amid Chelsea Links

Thomas Tuchel had 'no problem' over if Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku could play together at Chelsea.

Chelsea turned to Lukaku in the summer transfer window, landing him for a club-record £97.5 million fee as Haaland remained a distant target.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause but it doesn't become active until next summer. Chelsea, Manchester City, PSG and Real Madrid were among the clubs showing interest, but all opted to delay until next year which will no doubt see clubs queuing to try to sign the 21-year-old.

SIPA USA

Now Lukaku is at Chelsea, whether the Blues need another centre-forward in their ranks, particularly of this profile, remains to be seen. Tuchel was asked about the possibility of Lukaku and Haaland playing together, and he didn't shut it down.

Speaking to SPORTBILD about the possibility of the pair playing together, he said while smiling: "I have no problem to talk about that."

Chelsea's pursuit of Haaland in the summer was 'unrealistic' according to Tuchel, who insists they were never close to bringing the Norwegian to west London.

SIPA USA

He added: "We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League.

Tuchel continued: "I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks."

