Thomas Tuchel Makes Antonio Rudiger Demand to Chelsea Board Amid Contract Talks

Thomas Tuchel has made a demand to the Chelsea board regarding Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea, according to reports.

The defender's contact expires next summer and the Blues are keen to tie him up to a new deal.

As per 90min, the Chelsea boss has made it clear to the hierarchy that keeping Rudiger beyond next summer is 'one of his main squad prioirites'.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The German can listen to offers from abroad from January and it is believed that Rudiger will keep his options open until closer to the end of his deal.

It was previously reported that Chelsea are 'no closer' to agreeing a new contract with Rudiger.

The 28-year-old was offered new terms previously but he decided to reject them due to it falling 'well short of expectations', with the defender believing that he can secure a better financial package due to his importance to Tuchel's side.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The news comes after Andreas Christensen delivered a positive update regarding his contract situation, which also expires next summer.

The pair have seen an improvement in form under Tuchel after being left out of the team by former Blues boss Frank Lampard at the beginning of last season.

PSG, Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all keeping tabs on Rudiger's situation, as are Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. So, Chelsea face tough competition to keep their key player.

