Tuchel Makes Thiago Silva and Romelu Lukaku Admission Following Victory Over Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made admissions over his team selection following Wednesday night's Carabao Cup fixture against Aston Villa.

The Blues welcomed Villa to Stamford Bridge in an event that saw neither team ahead after 90 minutes.

Thanks to a save from Kepa Arrizabalaga and a shot off the woodwork from Ashley Young, Chelsea won the bout 4-3 on penalties.

In the aftermath of the fixture, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed his reasoning over the team selection prior to the match.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the German manager confirmed that he had opted to give Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante 45 minutes each, as the latter was replaced by Mount at half-time.

Tuchel also went on to explain how Thiago Silva and Romelu Lukaku were both on the bench from the beginning as insurance policies in case anything went wrong.

“Thiago and Romelu we had for both cases,” said Tuchel, as quoted by the Standard. “We said to Thiago, ‘Maybe we need you for the last 15 if it was necessary to defend and have someone with experience.’

“With Romelu we said, ‘If we need you 10-15 minutes from the end. If we need a goal…’ And this is why they were with us.”

While Thiago Silva remained on the bench for the 90 minutes, Lukaku saw some action, replacing Saúl Ñíguez in the 76th minute.

In his short time on the field, Lukaku didn't get too many opportunities in front of goal, but he was given the chance to slot a penalty past Villa keeper Jed Steer.

He calmly sent Steer the wrong way to make it 1-1 in the shoot-out.

Wednesday night saw second-choice striker Timo Werner get on the scoresheet, something Chelsea fans aren't too familiar with seeing.

The German put Chelsea 1-0 ahead in the 55th minute, heading home a beautifully weighted cross from Reece James to score his first club goal in 11 matches.

