Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards

Chelsea have representation across the board at the 2022 London Football Awards, it has been confirmed, after the list of nominations were announced.

After winning the Champions League last May, Chelsea's performances on and off the field have been recognised ahead of the awards ceremony that takes place on March 3 at the Roundhouse

Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award, while Edouard Mendy is up the the respective Goalkeeper of the Year award.

imago1009392049h
imago1009392050h

Thomas Tuchel is up for the Manager of the Year award. The club's 'No To Hate' campaign has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year.

Currently on loan at Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher has been shortlisted for the Men's Young Player award, with Sam Kerr in with a chance of winning the Women's Player of the Year award.

Here is the full list of nominees for the respective awards, with the winners to be announced in March.

Premier League Player of the Year:

  • Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United
  • Jorginho, Chelsea
  • Declan Rice, West Ham United
  • Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea
  • Thiago Silva, Chelsea

Goalkeeper of the Year:

  • Dean Bouzanis, Sutton United
  • Łukasz Fabiański, West Ham United
  • Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur
  • Édouard Mendy, Chelsea
  • Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Read More

Manager of the Year:

  • Matt Gray, Sutton United
  • David Moyes, West Ham United
  • Marco Silva, Fulham
  • Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea
  • Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace

Community Project of the Year

  • Arsenal Supporting Supporters, Arsenal Foundation
  • No To Hate, Chelsea Foundation
  • Long Live the Prince, QPR in the Community Trust

Women's Young Player of the Year

  • Mel Filis, West Ham United Women
  • Esther Morgan, Tottenham Hotspur Women
  • Jessica Naz, Tottenham Hotspur Women

Men's Young Player of the Year

  • Fabio Carvalho, Fulham
  • Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace
  • Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace
  • Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
  • Oliver Skipp, Tottenham Hotspur

Women's Player of the Year:

  • Mackenzie Arnold, West Ham United Women
  • Sam Kerr, Chelsea Women
  • Kim Little, Arsenal Women
  • Katie McCabe, Arsenal Women
  • Leah Williamson, Arsenal Women

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008934178h (2)
News

Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards

1 minute ago
imago1009024026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursue Interest in Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa With Ben Chilwell Absence

46 minutes ago
imago1009370457h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel's Revised Chelsea Squad Confirmed for Remainder of 2021/22 Premier League Season

54 minutes ago
pjimage (12)
News

What Jordan Houghton Expects on Chelsea Return as Plymouth Eye FA Cup Upset

1 hour ago
imago1006940667h
News

'I Was Close to Signing' - Fabio Cannavaro Reveals He Was Close to Chelsea Move in 2006

2 hours ago
imago1009107154h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Maintain Interest in Ousmane Dembele as Winger Stays At Barcelona Until End of Season

2 hours ago
imago0042408266h
News

Official: Ashley Cole Leaves Chelsea to Join Frank Lampard's Backroom Team at Everton

4 hours ago
imago1009520055h
News

Wayne Rooney Makes Chelsea Dig After Dylan Williams' January Signing

6 hours ago