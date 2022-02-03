Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards
Chelsea have representation across the board at the 2022 London Football Awards, it has been confirmed, after the list of nominations were announced.
After winning the Champions League last May, Chelsea's performances on and off the field have been recognised ahead of the awards ceremony that takes place on March 3 at the Roundhouse.
Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award, while Edouard Mendy is up the the respective Goalkeeper of the Year award.
Thomas Tuchel is up for the Manager of the Year award. The club's 'No To Hate' campaign has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year.
Currently on loan at Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher has been shortlisted for the Men's Young Player award, with Sam Kerr in with a chance of winning the Women's Player of the Year award.
Here is the full list of nominees for the respective awards, with the winners to be announced in March.
Premier League Player of the Year:
- Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United
- Jorginho, Chelsea
- Declan Rice, West Ham United
- Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea
- Thiago Silva, Chelsea
Goalkeeper of the Year:
- Dean Bouzanis, Sutton United
- Łukasz Fabiański, West Ham United
- Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur
- Édouard Mendy, Chelsea
- Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal
Manager of the Year:
- Matt Gray, Sutton United
- David Moyes, West Ham United
- Marco Silva, Fulham
- Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea
- Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace
Community Project of the Year
- Arsenal Supporting Supporters, Arsenal Foundation
- No To Hate, Chelsea Foundation
- Long Live the Prince, QPR in the Community Trust
Women's Young Player of the Year
- Mel Filis, West Ham United Women
- Esther Morgan, Tottenham Hotspur Women
- Jessica Naz, Tottenham Hotspur Women
Men's Young Player of the Year
- Fabio Carvalho, Fulham
- Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace
- Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace
- Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
- Oliver Skipp, Tottenham Hotspur
Women's Player of the Year:
- Mackenzie Arnold, West Ham United Women
- Sam Kerr, Chelsea Women
- Kim Little, Arsenal Women
- Katie McCabe, Arsenal Women
- Leah Williamson, Arsenal Women
