Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards

Chelsea have representation across the board at the 2022 London Football Awards, it has been confirmed, after the list of nominations were announced.

After winning the Champions League last May, Chelsea's performances on and off the field have been recognised ahead of the awards ceremony that takes place on March 3 at the Roundhouse.

Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award, while Edouard Mendy is up the the respective Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Thomas Tuchel is up for the Manager of the Year award. The club's 'No To Hate' campaign has been nominated for the Community Project of the Year.

Currently on loan at Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher has been shortlisted for the Men's Young Player award, with Sam Kerr in with a chance of winning the Women's Player of the Year award.

Here is the full list of nominees for the respective awards, with the winners to be announced in March.

Premier League Player of the Year:

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United

Jorginho, Chelsea

Declan Rice, West Ham United

Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea

Thiago Silva, Chelsea

Goalkeeper of the Year:

Dean Bouzanis, Sutton United

Łukasz Fabiański, West Ham United

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur

Édouard Mendy, Chelsea

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Manager of the Year:

Matt Gray, Sutton United

David Moyes, West Ham United

Marco Silva, Fulham

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea

Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace

Community Project of the Year

Arsenal Supporting Supporters, Arsenal Foundation

No To Hate, Chelsea Foundation

Long Live the Prince, QPR in the Community Trust

Women's Young Player of the Year

Mel Filis, West Ham United Women

Esther Morgan, Tottenham Hotspur Women

Jessica Naz, Tottenham Hotspur Women

Men's Young Player of the Year

Fabio Carvalho, Fulham

Conor Gallagher, Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

Oliver Skipp, Tottenham Hotspur

Women's Player of the Year:

Mackenzie Arnold, West Ham United Women

Sam Kerr, Chelsea Women

Kim Little, Arsenal Women

Katie McCabe, Arsenal Women

Leah Williamson, Arsenal Women

