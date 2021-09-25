Tuchel: Mount 'Very Disappointed' to Miss Chelsea's Clash vs Man City

September 25, 2021
Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount 'Very Disappointed' to Miss Chelsea's Clash vs Man City

Mason Mount is 'very disappointed' to be missing Chelsea's top of the Premier League table clash against Manchester City, says Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old will be sidelined for the league meeting after picking up a knock during their midweek win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel delivered the bad news on Friday in his pre-match press conference, but did offer a positive note of the injury being a minor one.

"For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow (Saturday)." 

Mount rarely misses a game, especially through injury due to his impeccable fitness record, but the England midfielder will have to sit the big clash in west London out

Tuchel went into detail about the injury and Mount's emotions over being absent for the weekend's game.

The Chelsea boss said: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise. 

"He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge. It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. 

"It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

