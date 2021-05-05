Tuchel: N’Golo Kante is the guy Chelsea need to win trophies

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante and believes he will be key in Chelsea reaching the Champions League final.

The 30-year-old engine is set to start in midfield for Chelsea when Real Madrid make the trip to west London on Wednesday night. Mateo Kovacic’s continued absence will see Kante and Jorginho start in the double-six role.

Kante joined back in 2016 after leaving Premier League champions Leicester City and has been a pivotal part of Chelsea’s success since his arrival.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has always been a fan of his and wanted to sign him during his time at Paris Saint-Germain but failed in his attempts, but is now working with the Frenchman at Chelsea, finalising his dream.

“He is the guy you need to win trophies, that is why I am so, so happy that he is here,” said Tuchel. “I have dreamed about this player, fighting for this player at any club I was coaching at and now he is my player.

“He has won many trophies except for the Champions League. I am sure he will be doing everything to get this trophy. For me he is an example, an unbelievable input for any team in the world, He is key, he will be key tomorrow (Wednesday).”

EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

He added: “He is a nice guy, almost a shy person. He is quiet, he likes his own quality time and he is not loud. I see him smile a lot, I see him interact with everybody but on his own terms, very shy and polite but I am so happy that players like him exist.

“It is a pleasure to watch. What he is doing with his mentality, a real helper, always gives everything to help anybody on the pitch as such a nice, humble and quiet guy.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube