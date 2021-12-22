Tuchel: Nobody Needs to Feel Sorry For Chelsea Amid Injury and Covid Crisis

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that nobody needs to feel sorry for his squad despite their ongoing injury and Covid-19 crisis at the moment.

The Blues are without several first team players as they travel to Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press via Mirror Sport, Tuchel said that Chelsea do not want anyone 'to cry' for them as they are without several first team players.

IMAGO / PA Images

He said: “Nobody needs to cry for us. But I would like to play us right now.

“But I cannot see a connection to this. They are happy when a game for other clubs gets postponed because of Covid but for us they are happy when we play because we have a lot of money?

“If people think that it’s a good state of mind for a group to arrive with a group of 14 people, having 10 Covid cases and three days of consecutive positive tests.

“If people think this is a good state of mind to produce high level performance in sports or wherever you work, I will not try one second to change their mind, I am happy for them if the world is so easy."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea will be hoping to have their players back as soon as possible with winter clashes against Aston Villa, Brighton and Liverpool in the Premier League all to come.

The Blues are likely to feature several Academy players in the Carabao Cup clash due to the current crisis.

