Tuchel Offers Edouard Mendy & N'Golo Kante Injury Updates Ahead of UCL Final

Thomas Tuchel has offered a preliminary update on the fitness of Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante ahead of the Champions League final.

Chelsea face Manchester City in Porto on May 29 and are sweating over Mendy and Kante.

Mendy picked up a rib injury in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, while Kante suffered a hamstring problem against Leicester City last Tuesday.

It's a big week for Chelsea, their biggest match of the season awaits them on Saturday, and Tuchel was quizzed on the fitness of the pair.

What Thomas Tuchel said on Edouard Mendy

“The update is that we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday.

“He made huge improvement in the management of pain. We need a further update, but hope to have him back in training.

"Of course Edouard will play if he is if fit and if he is not fit on Wednesday we will try on Thursday and Friday and we will always be reasonable.

“At the same time we have trust in Kepa. A strong guy on the bench who will take his place.

“The images show the injury is not too serious but every hour counts. We hope he will be on the pitch.”

What Thomas Tuchel said on N'Golo Kante

“With N’Golo nothing has changed. I think about changing my tactics and just put him in training and put him on the pitch when the game starts on Saturday and maybe I will not speak to the doctors and physios so I hear no more doubts.

“It looks good and I hope it stays like that.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube