Thomas Tuchel: Christian Pulisic Has The Ability But Requires Improvement

Christian Pulisic still needs to improve on his game but Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy with the impact the Chelsea winger is making.

The 23-year-old has six goal contributions - three goals and three assists - to his name this season in all competition from a total of 18 appearances.

Pulisic has played in a variety of roles, from right wing-back, to false nine, and on the wing. He has had to sacrifice himself for the team due to the injury and Covid disruption.

IMAGO / Xinhua

When the Chelsea winger has been in the front three, his performances have been mixed. One of the criticisms that have come his way is his ruthlessness in front of goal - Pulisic missed a glorious chance against Liverpool before bagging on the stroke of half-time.

Tuchel is aware he is need to improve in certain departments, but is pleased with his current contribution.

"We are happy with the impact he has," He can play a lot of minutes, he needs to. He has the physical ability to help us. Everybody wants him to have numbers, to be effective. Everybody can improve on that. From there we go, that’s the situation.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel added: “It’s true, we moved him around a little bit. In the end they want to play. It’s a good thing if they can play more positions. You can always argue I would be more consistent or better if I have one clear position. Maybe then you have less minutes or face more concurrence as up front we have two or three players in every position. It is a good thing. It was also a bad sign because it means we have trouble on the left and right wing-back with injuries and he helped us out there.

