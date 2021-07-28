Thomas Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory

The Chelsea manager was in good spirits as his side came out on top in their second pre-season win.
Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the importance of winning matches in pre-season following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blues came from a goal behind to beat the Championship side 2-1 with youngsters Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo netting in the second half.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Blues boss Tuchel has discussed the importance of winning matches in pre-season.

1004472327

He said: “Like I said, we play to win and when we wear the shirt we give our everything and give 100%. That’s our mentality and what we train for and to show it.”

The German proceeded to admit that the players on show would probably not play together ever again as he looks to trim his squad ahead of next season.

“In this combination they may never play again together so it’s not easy and against an opponent who needs their whole team. In these circumstances it’s good to stay positive and it’s very nice to have a win as there’s a positive attitude in training with a lot of workload.” Tuchel continued.

1004474258

Despite the admission, Tuchel was full of praise for the group that he has been working with in pre-season whilst many members his first team remain on holiday following the end of Euro 2020.

Smiling, Tuchel said: “The group is really like a group and it’s a pleasure to work with them. There’s different levels within the group but it’s nice to have a win as everything is easier. The next day is easier, it is easier to criticise and to keep on going.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1004472325
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Provides Fitness Update Ahead of New Season With Chelsea

Tuchel cover 2
News

Thomas Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory

E7Uq2z0WEAchTyw
News

Tuchel Gives Players Message Regarding Their Future Following Bournemouth Win

1004474707
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Young Goalscorers Armando Broja & Ike Ugbo Following Bournemouth Comeback

Tuchel CHE
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict Over Chelsea's Pre-Season Win Against Bournemouth

pjimage (9)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla 'Admire' Zouma as Chelsea Set to Land Kounde - Emerson 'Not an Option'

pjimage (3)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Midfield Duo Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni

Tuchel CHE
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Window Demand to Chelsea Board