Thomas Tuchel on the Importance of Winning Matches in Pre-Season Following Bournemouth Victory

The Chelsea manager was in good spirits as his side came out on top in their second pre-season win.

Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the importance of winning matches in pre-season following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Blues came from a goal behind to beat the Championship side 2-1 with youngsters Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo netting in the second half.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Blues boss Tuchel has discussed the importance of winning matches in pre-season.

He said: “Like I said, we play to win and when we wear the shirt we give our everything and give 100%. That’s our mentality and what we train for and to show it.”

The German proceeded to admit that the players on show would probably not play together ever again as he looks to trim his squad ahead of next season.

“In this combination they may never play again together so it’s not easy and against an opponent who needs their whole team. In these circumstances it’s good to stay positive and it’s very nice to have a win as there’s a positive attitude in training with a lot of workload.” Tuchel continued.

Despite the admission, Tuchel was full of praise for the group that he has been working with in pre-season whilst many members his first team remain on holiday following the end of Euro 2020.

Smiling, Tuchel said: “The group is really like a group and it’s a pleasure to work with them. There’s different levels within the group but it’s nice to have a win as everything is easier. The next day is easier, it is easier to criticise and to keep on going.”

