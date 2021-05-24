Tuchel on Why Chelsea Have Less Pressure Ahead of UCL Final After Top Four Finish

Thomas Tuchel believes it was positive to see Chelsea secure Champions League qualification via the Premier League ahead of the European final on May 29 against Manchester City.

Chelsea finished fourth after 38 games in the 2020/21 league season despite a final day defeat to Aston Villa. They were helped out by Spurs who claimed victory over Leicester City, sealing Chelsea's fate in Europe's biggest competition next season.

It now means the Blues can head into the final on Saturday in Porto without the added pressure of needing to win to play Champions League football next season.

Tuchel admitted it was a relief to achieve their main goal of the season ahead of Saturday's showdown versus Pep Guardiola's side.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"It's a good thing [finishing in the top four]. It's a strange situation as we hate to lose and we're never happy when we lose. This feeling will never go away whether it's a match that matters on the last day of the season and has a huge impact like this, or it is a defeat that changes the fixture.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"For us, luckily, that will never change or feel good. This is part of us we should all accept. At the same time, it's a bit strange that we produce again numbers in this defeat when we normally would say we should be the deserved winners but we are not. So it's a strange feeling again to let it slip through our hands but be able to produce strong performances.

"For the third reason it feels awkward is that in the end there's a big outcome and a huge objective that we reached. It was the main objective and main target. It was a big achievement from all the players and everybody who helps us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube