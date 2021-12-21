Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Premier League Decision to Not Pause Season Due to Covid-19 Disruptions

Thomas Tuchel believes postponing the Premier League season could have just delayed the inevitable Covid-19 disruption.

The Premier League had a meeting with all clubs on Monday afternoon to discuss the status of the league and it was decided that the league would carry on as normal, for now.

It came after six of the ten fixtures at the weekend were postponed. Chelsea had their request for postponement against Wolves turned down.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's side now travel to Brentford in their final game before Christmas on Wednesday night. The Chelsea boss was asked if the break would have been of benefit.

He replied: "I don't even know if it would help, and I don't want to give anybody the impression that I have a solution.

"I don't have a solution, for the league or in general. My thoughts were particularly for the last two days around the Wolverhampton game, that was my concern. The guys are still out, they are not too bad, and from there we go on."

IMAGO / Action Plus

After the clubs decided to continue and not postpone a round or set of fixtures, Tuchel insisted he wasn't disappointed because a decision to temporarily stop could have just delayed the problem.

He added: "No, I would not say a disappointment. I think it would be too easy,

"I don't have a solution for the whole league, I don't have a solution for the schedule with UEFA, FIFA, the World Cup, the Nations League, maybe it would have just delayed the problem and I think nobody could be sure if we delayed or made a pause now for 10 days that we don't have the same problem again in three weeks. There are some clubs who suffer a lot and we suffer a lot in the moment. That's why it would be better for us to have a short break and bring the squad together.

"But then, we might play a team again that suffers in the next moment. I don't have a solution or a clear opinion on what best for everybody because we are not alone in the Premier League. This is what we are very aware of. As I said before, I am just disappointed that we don't have the players to fulfil our goals and to play on our highest level competitively."

