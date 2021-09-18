Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Pays for Housekeeper's Son to Have Heart Surgery

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel bought his housekeeper a villa and paid for her son's heart surgery during his time at Paris Satin-Germain, it has been revealed.

Tuchel was in charge of the French side from 2018 to 2020, and even took them to the Champions League final in 2019/20 where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. He departed the club at the end of 2020.

During his time at PSG, the German manager hired a housekeeper from the Philippines, as per Canal Sport.

As cited by the Mail, when Tuchel learnt that his housekeeper had been working overtime to fund her son's heart surgery, he made the generous offer to pay for it instead.

Immediately impressed with his employee's work ethic, it didn't take long to understand why she had taken on so many hours.

And as soon as he discovered the reason, Tuchel wasted no time in forking out the money to fund her son's surgery.

The operation is believed to have gone well and Tuchel's former housekeeper's son is now fully recovered.

But the 48-year-old's generosity did not stop there.

Impressed with her attitude and work ethic, he then went on to buy his housekeeper a villa in the Philippines after learning that she had always wanted to buy a house there.

She had dreamt of retiring there with her family but was nervous she would never be able to afford a house there.

After leaving Paris, Tuchel signed a deal with the west London club Chelsea, guiding them to a Champions League trophy in just six months at the club.

