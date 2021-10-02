Tuchel Picking Chelsea Squad Based On Form Amid Havertz & Ziyech Snubs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision not to include both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the squad for his side's Premier league clash with Southampton, admitting he is now picking players on form.

The Blues hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, taking home all three points in a 3-1 win.

The goals were provided by Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, taking them to the top of the table.

Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel explained his decisions not to include both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the lineup.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape," he said in his post-match press conference.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive.

"But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"Hakim," he continued, "was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them.

"Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form.

Instead, Tuchel opted to give Ruben Loftus-Cheek a position in the starting 11, and later brought on Ross Barkley as a substitute.

