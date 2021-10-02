October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tuchel Picking Chelsea Players On Form Amid Havertz & Ziyech Omissions

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his decision not to include both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the squad for his side's Premier league clash with Southampton, admitting he is now picking players on form.

The Blues hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, taking home all three points in a 3-1 win.

The goals were provided by Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, taking them to the top of the table.

sipa_35374459

Speaking after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel explained his decisions not to include both Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech in the lineup.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape," he said in his post-match press conference.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive.

"But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

pjimage (16)

"Hakim," he continued, "was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them.

"Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form.

Instead, Tuchel opted to give Ruben Loftus-Cheek a position in the starting 11, and later brought on Ross Barkley as a substitute.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (15)
News

Tuchel Picking Chelsea Squad Based On Form Amid Havertz & Ziyech Snubs

28 seconds ago
1006961715
News

'I Wish I Could Play Forever' - Thiago Silva Makes Admission Over Chelsea Future

20 minutes ago
sipa_35373068
News

Timo Werner Vows to Not Give Up Despite 16 Disallowed Goals VAR Statistic

47 minutes ago
sipa_35373124
News

Tuchel Hails Werner's 'Important Goal' in Win Over Southampton

50 minutes ago
sipa_35373121
News

Timo Werner Reflects On Chelsea's 3-1 Win Against Southampton

1 hour ago
sipa_35236755
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Consider Making Move for Antonio Rudiger

1 hour ago
pjimage (16)
News

Revealed: Why Tuchel Dropped Havertz & Ziyech in Southampton Win

1 hour ago
sipa_35371909
News

Tuchel Praises Loftus-Cheek & Barkley's Displays vs Southampton

2 hours ago