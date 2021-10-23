Tuchel Pleased With Hudson-Odoi But Insists He Can Still Improve

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tuchel Pleased With Hudson-Odoi's Norwich Display But Insists Chelsea Star Can Still Improve

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has come out in praise of forward Callum Hudson-Odoi after his performance against Norwich on Saturday afternoon but insists he can still improve.

    The Blues were without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner against the Canaries and in their stead, played Hudson-Odoi up front.

    The youngster put Chelsea 2-0 up after 18 minutes, in a fixture that saw his side fire seven past Daniel Farke's men, and without reply. 

    sipa_35707087 (1)

    Speaking after the game, Tuchel was full of praise for the number 20 but insisted there is still room for improvement.

    "Good, he had a good game," said Tuchel, as quoted by football.london.

    "He played well against Malmo and had a good game today but there are still things to improve and to work on.

    "Now it is on him. It is like I said before the game, he needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and now is the time to show.

    "Next opportunity will be Tuesday."

    sipa_35706406

    Hudson-Odoi has had to fight hard for his place amongst the Chelsea squad, having made only four appearances in nine league games this season.

    However, he is proving that he is a key asset for Tuchel to have, putting in consistent performances and scoring in two of his four league games this season.

    Tuchel had previously stressed the importance of Hudson-Odoi working towards getting himself more and more game time.

    "He needs to prove it. He needs to play the next 250 games at the highest level and then we can say it was."

    More Chelsea Coverage:

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35706808
    News

    Tuchel Pleased With Hudson-Odoi But Insists He Can Still Improve

    42 seconds ago
    sipa_35707093
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad to Keep Building Following Norwich Victory

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (1)
    News

    Tuchel Full of Praise for Mount After Midfielder Bags Hat Trick Against Norwich

    35 minutes ago
    sipa_35707090
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach After 7-0 Norwich Hammering

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35707087 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Deserved to Thrash Norwich City

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707093
    News

    Mason Mount Praises Squad After Emphatic 7-0 Win Over Norwich

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706310
    News

    'It's Special' - Mason Mount on Netting Hat-Trick Against Norwich

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35707090
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City | Premier League

    2 hours ago