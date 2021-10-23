Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach After 7-0 Norwich Hammering

    • October 23, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Chelsea's Approach After 7-0 Norwich City Hammering

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise following his side's Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

    The Blues were without starting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner but it didn't seem a problem as they crushed the Canaries 7-0.

    With goals from Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and an own goal from Max Aarons, Chelsea have now had 17 different goal scorers this season.

    sipa_35708041

    As quoted by football.london, Tuchel was full of praise for his players after their performance.

    "I like the way we approached these games. It's a humble approach and it sets our standards. We push ourselves and play all in every single match. We are not distracted by the role which we may see ourselves as favourites before the match. This is the most important.

    "We have to keep going in this way and anything is possible. If you have a bit of luck, create more chances and you become more confident.

    sipa_35706421

    "We are then capable of scoring four to seven goals, there will be games which will be closer and we must prepare for those also."

    Mason Mount bagged three goals in the clash, and Tuchel was particularly pleased with his performance.

    "It’s good (Mount's hat-trick). No matter how many good opportunities you have and how good your coach says you are, you need your offensive players to score goals. He has waited too long.

    "Today he looked fresh again. We need to be careful with players like him, Jorgi and Romelu who have important roles with their national teams."

    sipa_35707090
