Tuchel Praises Barkley After Performance Against Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has come out with praise over Ross Barkley after his 'strong' performance against Aston Villa.

The Blues hosted Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge for their midweek Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday night.

The two teams couldn't be separated after 90 minutes, with the game finishing 1-1, before a 4-3 penalty shoot-out saw Chelsea take home the win.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel had a lot of positive things to say about substitute Ross Barkley, as per Nizaar Kinsella.

"Ross Barkley was strong from the bench," said Tuchel.

The 27-year-old had previously been on loan at Villa during the 2020/21 season where he made a total of 24 appearances, scoring three goals.

Having come under fire for some lacklustre performances in a Blues jersey in recent seasons, Barkley is looking for a shot at redemption following a relatively successful season in Birmingham last year.

Despite losing out on his number 8 jersey to Mateo Kovacic, Barkley is keen to integrate back into things at Chelsea, starting with his first appearance of the season on Wednesday night.

He didn't get to see much action after making it onto the pitch in the 76th minute, replacing Hakim Ziyech who struggled to get the ball rolling on the day.

Chelsea are currently equipped with one of the strongest teams in the league, and their depth as a squad is very good, so breaking into the side is going to be a difficult task for Barkley.

With new signing Saúl Ñíguez requiring game time, the blatant brilliance of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the middle as well as a host of other players that can fit into those midfield roles, Barkley has got his work cut out.

But a 'solid' performance against a good side in the EFL Cup is certainly a step in the right direction.

