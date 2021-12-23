Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Welcoming Youngsters in Brentford Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed his side, labelling them 'easy to play with', after they welcomed in several youngsters in their 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons were amongst the youngsters making senior appearances in the league cup tie.

Thanks to a late penalty from Jorginho and an own goal from Pontus Jansson, Tuchel's side won the tie 2-0, progressing through to the semi-finals where they will face Antonio Conte's Tottenham.

Speaking after the tie, Tuchel praised his squad for their qualities on and off the field, after they welcomed in several youngsters into the squad.

"It also shows the character of the eight other guys," Tuchel told Chelsea FC. "It’s easy to play with our guys, they are helpful and supportive."

When asked about how the youngsters performed, Tuchel had nothing but praise for them as well.

"They were good," he continued. "They did very well, so congratulations to them. They were hugely involved in this win.

"It was their first time, and they had two training sessions with us, and I’m happy for them."

Going on to pick out Kepa Arrizabalaga in particular, Tuchel had nothing but positive things to say about the Spaniard's performance against their west London rivals.

"I am super happy and impressed," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"It is not a surprise anymore, he is in that state of mind where he just delivers.

"He does what he is supposed to and this is what he shows every day in training. I am absolutely sure this is the reason why he has these performances."

