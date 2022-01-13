Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad on Formation Change in Carabao Cup Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side after they're success using a back four as opposed to their usual back three in their 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

With their win, the side made their way through to the final of the competition where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

The only goalscorer on the day was centre-back Antonio Rudiger who met a Mason Mount corner to find the back of the Spurs net.

imago1009095747h

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel praised his team for the way they played with their new formation.

"If it makes sense and we think it makes sense we can see it again," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We have played it now twice and in both games we were very committed to the structure and very disciplined.

Read More

"So well done to the team, full credit to them that they are open to some adjustments that give us more options and maybe makes us a bit more unpredictable.

imago1009095444h

"Of course, today we used it again for the build-up but defended in a back five.

"It's good to have these options but it needs to fit into what we expect and which spaces we expect to find. We will decide from match to match."

The west London side will have to wait to see who wins between Liverpool and Arsenal in their semi-final before finding out who they will face in the final stage of the competition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009095444h
News

Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad on Formation Change in Carabao Cup Win Over Tottenham

48 seconds ago
imago1009095747h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Importance of Trophies After Chelsea Reach Carabao Cup Final

30 minutes ago
imago1009095764h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Decided to Bring on Thiago Silva And N'Golo Kante in Chelsea's Win Over Tottenham

1 hour ago
imago1008978557h
News

Thomas Tuchel Addresses Questions on How He Will Replace Antonio Rudiger if He Leaves Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1006859416h
News

Report: Manchester City vs Chelsea to go Ahead Despite Covid-19 Outbreak

2 hours ago
imago1008817887h
News

Thomas Tuchel 'Happy' to Achieve Chelsea Target & Reach Carabao Cup Final After Spurs Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1009046486h
Transfer News

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Will Not Leave Monaco in January Amid Chelsea Interest

3 hours ago
imago1009095747h
News

Thomas Tuchel Frustrated With Chelsea After Playing at 85 Per Cent in Win Over Tottenham

7 hours ago