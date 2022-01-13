Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad on Formation Change in Carabao Cup Win Over Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side after they're success using a back four as opposed to their usual back three in their 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

With their win, the side made their way through to the final of the competition where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

The only goalscorer on the day was centre-back Antonio Rudiger who met a Mason Mount corner to find the back of the Spurs net.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel praised his team for the way they played with their new formation.

"If it makes sense and we think it makes sense we can see it again," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We have played it now twice and in both games we were very committed to the structure and very disciplined.

"So well done to the team, full credit to them that they are open to some adjustments that give us more options and maybe makes us a bit more unpredictable.

"Of course, today we used it again for the build-up but defended in a back five.

"It's good to have these options but it needs to fit into what we expect and which spaces we expect to find. We will decide from match to match."

The west London side will have to wait to see who wins between Liverpool and Arsenal in their semi-final before finding out who they will face in the final stage of the competition.

