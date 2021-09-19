Tuchel Praises Christensen on Chelsea Performances Following Spurs Win

Thomas Tuchel Praises Andreas Christensen on His Performances After Derby Day Win vs Spurs

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised centre-back Andreas Christensen after his performance against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

The German manager undoubtedly has a lot of confidence in his side's defensive capabilities, as would most in his position.

Since he took on the Chelsea role back in January 2021, only Manchester City have scored more points than the Blues, and is is mainly due to how strong the west London side are in their defence.

Following the club's 3-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon where their defensive unit shined once again, Tuchel had a lot of positive things to say about Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

"Andreas has been very strong since day, can play in all three positions in the defence and he plays with a lot of confidence.

"In the beginning, I had the feeling it was a bit of push to believe in himself and impose himself and trust in his quality because he has everything that we need in these positions.

"Again a very strong performance. You can see it in the minutes."

"We rely fully on him and he’s doing very very good so far and it is everybody’s target that he continues like this."

Christensen was the only one of the three centre-backs today to not get his name on the scoresheet, with both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger finding the net.

N'Golo Kante was the other goalscorer in Sunday's clash.

Nonetheless, his performances in the first-half to defend a Tottenham onslaught were superb and the fight for a place in the starting 11 is becoming increasingly more competitive.

