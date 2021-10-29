Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad's Recent Attitude & Approach Ahead of Newcastle Encounter

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his side's attitude in recent weeks, when speaking ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

    The 48-year-old praised his team's approach to games when Chelsea are the so-called favourites.

    In their last league outing, Chelsea hosted Norwich at Stamford Bridge, a tie in which Chelsea were the clear favourites. Instead of taking a laid back approach, Chelsea pushed forward and took the game to Norwich, winning the encounter 7-0.

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash, Tuchel announced that his team are ready to compete, and ready to fight for the three points.

    "We come off these matches where we played as so-called favourites and if you look again at the table, it is the same constellation.

    "I liked a lot how we approached these matches with the kind of intensity and effort we put into these matches.

    Read More

    "It was a nice approach and the effort we absolutely want from our team," he continued. "To prove the point during the 90 minutes, we know very well that you can turn things around and close gaps in 90 minutes."

    sipa_35009438 (3)

    Tuchel went on to send a message to the Magpies, telling them what to expect from his side.

    "We expect a tough game and this cannot be a surprise because we play in the Premier League and coming to a very emotional and big club.

    "That’s what we are looking for, we need to be on our best level tomorrow to catch the three points. We are up for the three points.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad's Recent Attitude & Approach Ahead of Newcastle Encounter

    41 seconds ago
    sipa_35323992
    News

    'Real Fighter & Top Player' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Star Mateo Kovacic

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35098933
    Match Coverage

    Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    'It's My Fault' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Blame for Mateo Kovacic's Hamstring Injury

    2 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 2
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Title Chances Ahead of Newcastle Clash

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (68)
    News

    Tuchel: Lukaku & Werner Hoping for Chelsea Return in November

    2 hours ago
    sipa_29364811
    News

    Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, Chelsea Ball & Opponents

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35707087 (1)
    News

    'On us to Challenge Them' - Thomas Tuchel Discusses Chelsea's Title Rivals Manchester City & Liverpool

    3 hours ago