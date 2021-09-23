Tuchel Praises Kepa After Penalty Heroics Against Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his performance against Aston Villa in the club's Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening.

Since signing back in 2018, Kepa has come under heavy fire from Blues fans for his disappointing performances and has thus lost a lot of game time due to the club's 2020 signing, Edouard Mendy.

Thanks to an injury sustained against Zenit St. Petersburg last week however, Mendy has been forced to sit on the sidelines, and in his place, Kepa has been given a chance to shine.

After his performance against Villa on Wednesday evening that went to penalties, Tuchel had a lot of praise for the 26-year-old.

"Kepa is very strong at penalties," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"He has good experiences in shoot-outs so we focused on that, and tried our best."

Following Ashley Young's penalty that hit the woodwork, Kepa saved a shot from Marvelous Nakamba to swing the shoot-out in Chelsea's favour.

Kepa was previously brought on to replace starting keeper Mendy specifically for the penalty shoot-out back in August when the west London side faced Villarreal in the Super Cup final.

On that occasion, the Spaniard saved a penalty from Raúl Albiol and the Blues ended up winning the shoot-out 6-5.

Kepa has slowly been building his confidence after a clean-sheet victory over Tottenham on Sunday 19th, that saw him play well.

Hopefully, the player can win back the fans and remain a key player in the Blues ranks.

