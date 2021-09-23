September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga After Penalty Heroics Against Aston Villa

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his performance against Aston Villa in the club's Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening.

Since signing back in 2018, Kepa has come under heavy fire from Blues fans for his disappointing performances and has thus lost a lot of game time due to the club's 2020 signing, Edouard Mendy.

Thanks to an injury sustained against Zenit St. Petersburg last week however, Mendy has been forced to sit on the sidelines, and in his place, Kepa has been given a chance to shine.

sipa_35188168

After his performance against Villa on Wednesday evening that went to penalties, Tuchel had a lot of praise for the 26-year-old.

"Kepa is very strong at penalties," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"He has good experiences in shoot-outs so we focused on that, and tried our best."

Following Ashley Young's penalty that hit the woodwork, Kepa saved a shot from Marvelous Nakamba to swing the shoot-out in Chelsea's favour.

sipa_35188970

Kepa was previously brought on to replace starting keeper Mendy specifically for the penalty shoot-out back in August when the west London side faced Villarreal in the Super Cup final.

On that occasion, the Spaniard saved a penalty from Raúl Albiol and the Blues ended up winning the shoot-out 6-5.

Kepa has slowly been building his confidence after a clean-sheet victory over Tottenham on Sunday 19th, that saw him play well.

Hopefully, the player can win back the fans and remain a key player in the Blues ranks.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35188970
News

Tuchel Praises Kepa After Penalty Heroics Against Aston Villa

sipa_34757574
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Desperate' for Antonio Rudiger to Extend Chelsea Contract

sipa_33567431 (1)
News

Report: N'Golo Kante Contract Talks Not Yet in 'Advanced Stages'

sipa_35000389
News

Romelu Lukaku Becomes Latest Chelsea Star to Question Impact of Taking the Knee

pjimage (50)
News

'Good to Get 90 Minutes in the Tank!' - Ben Chilwell Provides Chelsea Fitness Update

sipa_35189260 (1)
News

Tuchel Confirms Pre-Planned Mason Mount & N'Golo Kante Swap vs Aston Villa

sipa_35189260 (1)
News

Mason Mount: Chelsea Kept Same Mentality to Beat Aston Villa on Penalties

sipa_35188315 (1)
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Aston Villa Provided Tough Battle, Pleased to Progress Into Round Four