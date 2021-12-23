Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of EFL Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his performance on Wednesday evening in his side's 2-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

The Spaniard stopped several Brentford chances from finding the back of the net, including two free headers in the first half that could have led to a completely different scoreline.

Thanks to a late goal from Jorginho as well as an own goal from Pontus Jansson, the Blues won the tie 2-0, sailing through to the semi-finals of the competition where they will face Tottenham.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed he was 'super happy' with his goalkeeper's performance on Wednesday evening, following his league cup clean sheet.

"I am super happy and impressed," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"It is not a surprise anymore, he is in that state of mind where he just delivers. He does what he is supposed to and this is what he shows every day in training.

"I am absolutely sure this is the reason why he has these performances.

Tuchel also gave debuts to several Chelsea youngsters in the absence of several senior players due to positive Covid results.

Speaking about their performances, the German manager said: "They did well. They hadn't trained for a week and then we invited them to training, they had two sessions with us.

"They listened carefully and did their job. Full credit to the seven guys with who they played, they took care and made sure they did the right stuff."

