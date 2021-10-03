Tuchel Praises Werner For Goal Against Southampton But Insists He Can Still Improve

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was very happy for fellow German striker Timo Werner when he put his side in the lead against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues hosted the Saints at Stamford Bridge on match day six of the Premier League.

Despite a dominant Chelsea performance in the first half, the score was tied at 1-1 by the time the side's reached 80 minutes, but thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell, Tuchel's boys took home a 3-1 victory.

SIPA USA

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was full of praise for his 25-year-old number 11 but insisted there is still room for improvement.

"All of us (are relieved with his goal) but in the end, he was where he needs to be," Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

"If we have a ball from Ross (Barkley) like we had, a delivery from Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta), you need to be there.

"He has to keep on going, he can improve his game, a lot to improve but we are happy and relieved also that he scored in the late minutes of this game.

"It was a very important goal to secure the win and on the other hand he was there where he needed to be."

SIPA USA

Werner has fallen out of favour at Chelsea ever since the arrival of Belgian number nine Romelu Lukaku.

The pair played alongside each other on Saturday afternoon, both of them scoring goals in the first half that were disallowed, before Werner managed to get his name on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

