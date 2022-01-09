Tuchel Praises Youngsters for Performances in Chelsea's 5-1 FA Cup Win Over Chesterfield

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side's youngsters following their performances in the west London side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

The likes of Malang Sarr, Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall all featured on the day, with the latter being very influential throughout.

17-year-old Hall earned himself an assist to Romelu Lukaku on his debut as well as three goal involvements out of his side's five total goals on the day.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Speaking after the game, Thomas Tuchel explained how important his side's young talents are when it comes to stepping up in important games.

"In the end, they have to step up and show what they are capable of," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson. "They did again. They did against Brentford, the guys who played, and today they did their best to help us win this match."

In the absence of several Blues players in the last month, youngsters Xavier Simons and Jude Soons-Up Bell have both featured as well, demonstrating Thomas Tuchel's wealth of young options at his disposal.

Talk of the afternoon went to Lewis Hall however who, at 17-years-old, made his debut in a Blues jersey impressing fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He did what he did in training," said Tuchel, via Chelsea's YouTube channel. "Also credit to guys around him like Saul, Mateo, Malang. They made things easy.

"The dressing room is very supportive for the players and lets them show their level."

"With all the tension, being a bit nervous, playing in front of a big crowd. He did well, was involved in goals.

"He has a lot to learn and that's why he's with us. Now is the moment to continue."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube